MARSEILLE SAINT CHARLES

Second day in Marseille – 10th, February, 2025.

Posting this collage which I think may be of interest especially for Ian of Fisher Family who loves to post pictures from the York Train Station. This is St Charles Station, the major train hub of Marseille, and one of the biggest stations in France. We had booked the day before an early ride, had a quick breakfast and in ten, maybe, 15 minutes, we were at the station waiting for the train which arrived exactly on time.

The day’s destination was Aix-en-Provence.

Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav’s on yesterday’s picture.

Thank you very much for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.