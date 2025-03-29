Previous
MARSEILLE SAINT CHARLES by sangwann
Photo 5155

MARSEILLE SAINT CHARLES

Second day in Marseille – 10th, February, 2025.
Posting this collage which I think may be of interest especially for Ian of Fisher Family who loves to post pictures from the York Train Station. This is St Charles Station, the major train hub of Marseille, and one of the biggest stations in France. We had booked the day before an early ride, had a quick breakfast and in ten, maybe, 15 minutes, we were at the station waiting for the train which arrived exactly on time.
The day’s destination was Aix-en-Provence.
Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav’s on yesterday’s picture.
Thank you very much for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1412% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous collage, what a great trip you are going to have.
March 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact