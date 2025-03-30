FONTAINE DE LA ROTONDE

Second day of our Marseille holiday – 10th, February, 2025. This time a day at Aix-en-Provence. The city proved to be a very chic looking city.

We got off the train close to the city centre and the first thing we came across was this beautiful fountain.

Some information on the fountain:

It is probably the most imposing fountain in Aix-en-Provence. Its construction in 1860 marked a turning point not only or its exceptional dimensions but also for being the first to have a cast iron basin. It is 12 meters high and 32 meters wide. ix is the water capital of the region since the Roman period. The fountain is decorated at the top with 3 sculptures of women, "the 3 Graces". Their clothing and postures indicate for each of them an activity of Aix en Provence. As follows:

The statue of justice is located opposite the Cours Mirabeau in the direction of the Palais de Justice.

The statue of commerce and agriculture is facing Marseille and all the industrial part working between these 2 cities.

The statue of the fine arts turns towards the road to Avignon and shows the establishment of the higher universities in the city.

