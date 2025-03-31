BOULEVARD?

Second day of our Marseille holiday – 10th, February, 2025. This time a day at Aix-en-Provence. The city proved to be a very chic looking city.

On the right hand side of the fountain I showed yesterday was this avenue with two statues, one on each side marking the entrance to this avenue. The street was empty as we arrived early and it was St Valentine’s Day, probably a public holiday. My feeling was that most of it was pedestrian. I didn’t try to merge the 3 shots and I liked how they showed in this post.

Yesterday I went to watch the first match of the final round of the Under 16 Basketball league. The match was between the big rivals Athleta and Luxol. The final round is between the 2 teams who got most points in the basket league and is the best out of 3 matches. Athleta won the first game yesterday in a hard fought and exciting match. Max played only a small part because he is suffering from a knee injury which is now recurring frequently. Specialists say that he still has to grow up further and he has to rely on stretching exercises. Next match is next Sunday and if Athleta win they will be the Under 16 champions for 2024-2025 season.

Thank you so much for all your views, for your nice comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.