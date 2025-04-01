CELEBRATING SAINT VALENTINE’S DAY

Second day of our Marseille holiday – 10th, February, 2025. This time a day at Aix-en-Provence. The city proved to be a very chic looking city.

When I saw this heart in a shop window in the centre of Aix-en-Province, I remembered it was St Valentine’s Day. Therefore I had to take a picture of Christine in front of it. Then my sister came in and offered to take a picture of us both together. ((Of course, I then had to take pictures of her and her husband together with the heart wreath behind them.)

Watch out, it's April Fools Day today. I did make a joke on Christine, but the fool that I am, I did it yesterday, forgetting I was a day early.