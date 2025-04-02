THE CLOCK MAN

Second day of our Marseille holiday – 10th, February, 2025. This time a day at Aix-en-Provence. The city proved to be a very chic looking city.

As we toured Aix-en—Provence on foot I saw this wall clock which looked very sweet. Searching the ‘net for some information on it this is what I found:

“Wall Clock, Automaton Clock or Jacquemart (1833) known as 'La Chinois' or Chinaman on the Place des Precheurs “



During my search I found also this sweet poem:

“How much will you pay for an extra day?” The clock man asked the child.

“Not one penny,” the answer came, “For my days are as many as smiles.”CLOSE

This is just two lines of a poem by Sheldon Allan “Shel” Silverstein (1930-1999). Sheldon was an American poet, cartoonist, screenwriter, and author of children’s books. If you like you may know better of the poet and the poem on the internet.

Lower than the Chinese clock is an older sundial clock marked as going back to 1825.

