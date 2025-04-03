MEN OF CHARACTER

As we walked along the roads searching for the cathedral of Aix-en-Provence, I saw these two characters.

The one in the left pictures was feeding pigeons, a common occurrence, but this one had pigeons on his head, on his arms and all around him waiting to be fed and he was as cool as ice not bothered at all. By the time I got the camera ready the picture opportunity was over but I took the shot just the same.

The one in the picture on the right was sitting at a table close to the cathedral having a coffee and playing with his mobile. It wasn’t carnival time but it was St Valentine’s Day. He looked so funny with that giraffe neck and head on his head. I couldn’t understand what he wanted to show and didn’t ask him, of course.

