CATHÉDRALE SAINT SAUVEUR

Second day of our Marseille holiday – 10th, February, 2025. This time a day at Aix-en-Provence.

We had some problems to find the Aix-en-Provence cathedral which is named after Jesus the Saviour (Sauveur meaning Saviour). Inside, the lights at the cathedral were very low and I did my best to keep the same low light atmosphere in my pictures. These are three from those I took.

Some information on the cathedra. - Built on the site of an ancient Roman forum, the Aix-en-Provence Cathedral is one of the oldest and most beloved buildings in Aix-en-Provence. It dates back to the 12th century and, despite many alterations over the years, remains a particular draw for lovers of Romanesque and Gothic architecture.

