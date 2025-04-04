Previous
CATHÉDRALE SAINT SAUVEUR by sangwann
Photo 5161

CATHÉDRALE SAINT SAUVEUR

Second day of our Marseille holiday – 10th, February, 2025. This time a day at Aix-en-Provence.
We had some problems to find the Aix-en-Provence cathedral which is named after Jesus the Saviour (Sauveur meaning Saviour). Inside, the lights at the cathedral were very low and I did my best to keep the same low light atmosphere in my pictures. These are three from those I took.
Some information on the cathedra. - Built on the site of an ancient Roman forum, the Aix-en-Provence Cathedral is one of the oldest and most beloved buildings in Aix-en-Provence. It dates back to the 12th century and, despite many alterations over the years, remains a particular draw for lovers of Romanesque and Gothic architecture.
Thank you for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
a beautiful collage filled with wonderful shots. I have seen this cathedral many years ago and found it fascinating.
April 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful collage of these delightful archways in this beautiful cathedral !
April 4th, 2025  
