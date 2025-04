CATHÉDRALE SAINT SAUVEUR (2)

Second day of our Marseille holiday – 10th, February, 2025. This time a day at Aix-en-Provence.

In this collage are two shots :

On the left is a picture of the façade of the cathedral

On the right the picture is of an adjacent building which I think could be a monastery.

Thank you for your loos, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.