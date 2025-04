TRIBUNAL DE COMMERCE

Second day of our Marseille holiday – 10th, February, 2025. This time a day at Aix-en-Provence.

This majestic building is the seat of the Commerce Tribunal, looked more like a regal palace with this beautiful front. The young lady happened to be there, I thin she was talking on her mobile and a she made a nice subject to add to the beauty of this maison front.

