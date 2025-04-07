MEET THE BOAR

Second day of our Marseille holiday – 10th, February, 2025. This time a day at Aix-en-Provence.

The Boar Fountain (Fontana del Porcellino di Aix) is a primary feature of Richelme Square. The giant bronze boar is fashioned after a 17th-century statue in Florence, Il Porcellino (Italian "piglet"). The Boar was first displayed at the Town Hall, then moved to Richelme Square in the 1980s. It is situated outside an upmarket food chain, The Daily Bread (Le Pain Quotidien).

Richelme Square (Place Richelme) is widely known as the oldest and one of the most beautiful squares in Aix-en-Provence. While the square is popular with tourists, most shoppers are locals. Visitors can enjoy shopping alongside residents before sitting at one of the tables to enjoy a picnic lunch. In case you ask, I can say that we did even stop for a coffee as we were more interesting in looking round the city.

One thing that got my attention on the Boar was that it looks very much like another sculpture of a boar that I saw some years ago in Munich, Germany.

Hurrah, hurrah, hurrah! Athleta Under 16 Basketball team yesterday was crowned as winners of the Under 16 Basketball League 2024-25. They won after winning against their arch rivals Luxol in two consecutive games that ended the year’s season. I was there with my daughter, Denise and my son, Jean-Pierre, and now am suffering of a sore throat after a lot of shouting and urging the team on. Max played a small part (one of four sessions) and he looked a bit downcast after several knee injuries he suffered during the season. No pictures to show yet but I will have some one day or another and will post a few when I get them.

