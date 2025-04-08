Previous
CELEBRATING by sangwann
CELEBRATING

Yesterday evening I received a few shots of Athleta celebrating after the team was handed the Under 16 Basetball winners cup for 2025. This is a group picture of all the players plus others who play in higher or lower divisions. Max (number 93) is in the second row behind the boy holding the little girl seated on the winner's cup in his hands. The sweet little girl is the head coach’s niece and she is loved by al of us supporters. The shot was taken by a mobile and is not as sharp as I would have liked it to be but it will have to do.
Than you for all your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
@sangwann
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of the winning team and players! Congratulations to Max for doing so well.
April 8th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Congrats to them all!
April 8th, 2025  
Dianne ace
How cool is that!
April 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Congrats
April 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great achievement.
April 8th, 2025  
