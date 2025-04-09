CELEBRATING (2)

Two more shots celebrating Athleta after the team was handed the Under 16 Basetball winners cup for 2025.

On the left is me and the Under 16 coach holding the well worth cup. I am considered by most of the team management, especially the coach, as the most esteemed supporter of the team – my guess is because I am the oldest supporter team supporter.

On the right is Max holding the trophy with me and my son Jean-Pierre. The game was very exciting for JeanPierre, too, as he starting shouting like me urging our players on.

Tomorrow I return to my Marseille holiday pictures.

