CELEBRATING (2) by sangwann
Photo 5166

CELEBRATING (2)

Two more shots celebrating Athleta after the team was handed the Under 16 Basetball winners cup for 2025.
On the left is me and the Under 16 coach holding the well worth cup. I am considered by most of the team management, especially the coach, as the most esteemed supporter of the team – my guess is because I am the oldest supporter team supporter.
On the right is Max holding the trophy with me and my son Jean-Pierre. The game was very exciting for JeanPierre, too, as he starting shouting like me urging our players on.
Tomorrow I return to my Marseille holiday pictures.
Thank you very much for your loos, for your comments and for the fav on yesterday's picture.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Great shots! Wow, Max is tall now and your son is very handsome. Congratulations to the team
April 9th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Its good to have a son who can tower over you and you are still smiling!
April 9th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Great images and great results.
April 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Do you realize you typed basetball rather than basketball on both days?
April 9th, 2025  
