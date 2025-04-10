MONUMENTAL CLOCK TOWER

Back to the second day of our Marseille holiday – 10th, February, 2025. This time a day at Aix-en-Provence.

I took shots of the tower from both sides, one from the Town Hall Square and another through a narrow street from the back. The front picture was partly covered by a tree bare of leaves and so I opted to post this taken from the back.

About the clock tower: - the clock tower was the gate of the military outpost of Sextius during Roman times. It later became the Bourg Saint Sauveur.



Raised in 1510 and redecorated with flamboyant pinnacles and ogees, the "great clock tower" was already the symbol and vehicle of the city's unity in the 14th century.



It carries proclamation or "ban" bell, in its 16th-century wrought-iron cage, which called the people to council or defence within a one-league perimeter .

Thank you so much for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.

