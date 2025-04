COME IN BEFORE YOU GO. IT’S PIZZA TIME

Back to the second day of our Marseille holiday – 10th, February, 2025. This time a day at Aix-en-Provence.

It’s pizza time throughout the day. These two dummy pizza servers were in two balconies above a diner and they looked so inviting that had I not had a very sumptuous breakfast I would have insisted with the others to try the pizza they served.