BY THE LIGHT OF THE SILVERY MOON by sangwann
By the light of the silvery moon
I want to spoon
To my honey, I'll croon love's tune
Honey moon, keep a-shinin' in June
Your silvery beams will bring love's dreams
We'll be cuddlin' soon ..........
"By the Light of the Silvery Moon" is a popular love song with music by Gus Edwards and lyrics by Edward Madden. It was first performed on stage by Lillian Lorraine in the Ziegfeld Follies of 1909. The song also inspired a 1953 American musical film directed by David Butler, starring Doris Day and Gordon MacRae
Last Friday, April 11, 2025, was Full Moon with an illumination of 99.36%. This indicates the percentage of the Moon illuminated by the Sun. On Friday, April 11, 2025, the Moon is 14.01 days old. This number shows how many days have passed since the last New Moon.
The current moon phase for April 11th, 2025 is the Waxing Gibbous phase.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and fav's, on yesterday's picture.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Such a lovely classic and familiar song.
April 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of the moon.
April 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful moon shot for a wonderful old classic song!
April 13th, 2025  
Wylie ace
all that negative space makes it look more real.
April 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
And now you have me singing along this Sunday morning !! A wonderful capture and nicely presented - marvelous viewed on black ! fav
April 13th, 2025  
