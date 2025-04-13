BY THE LIGHT OF THE SILVERY MOON

By the light of the silvery moon

I want to spoon

To my honey, I'll croon love's tune

Honey moon, keep a-shinin' in June

Your silvery beams will bring love's dreams

We'll be cuddlin' soon ..........

"By the Light of the Silvery Moon" is a popular love song with music by Gus Edwards and lyrics by Edward Madden. It was first performed on stage by Lillian Lorraine in the Ziegfeld Follies of 1909. The song also inspired a 1953 American musical film directed by David Butler, starring Doris Day and Gordon MacRae

Last Friday, April 11, 2025, was Full Moon with an illumination of 99.36%. This indicates the percentage of the Moon illuminated by the Sun. On Friday, April 11, 2025, the Moon is 14.01 days old. This number shows how many days have passed since the last New Moon.

The current moon phase for April 11th, 2025 is the Waxing Gibbous phase.

