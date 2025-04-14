IT'S FIGOLLI TIME

Easter is figolli time. These are two shots of the figolli Christine made to give to my two children and their family and to her two brothers and family, and to keep the rest for us.

Figolli for Easter are a Maltese tradition and they are so so delicious.

The making of figolli goes like this:

Mix sugar with flour, then rub in the butter until the mixture resembles to fine crumbs. Add the grated lemon rind and the yolks, mixed with a little water to make a dough. Leave to chill. Add the sugar, orange flower water and lemon rind to the ground almonds, and bind with the egg whites. Roll out the pastry and cut out your shapes.



Remember to make two of each figure as they will be sandwiched with almond paste.



Lay the first shape on a greased and floured baking tray, spread with almond paste, leaving a small margin. Lay the second shape over the top and press the edges together. It helps if you wet the edges with a pastry brush to stick Bake at 200'C/400'F/gas 6 for 5 minutes, then at 180'C/350'F/gas 4, for about 20 minutes, until pale golden. Cool on the tray.



When cold, coat with icing, then decorate with royal icing in a different colour. While the icing is soft, press a small, foil-wrapped Easter egg in the middle of each shape.



