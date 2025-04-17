Previous
WHAT DO YOU THINK? by sangwann
Photo 5174

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

Third day of our Marseille holiday – 11th, February, 2025.
What do you think of this façade? It is very different from those I have seen during our stay in Southern France. We saw it as we walked down to the Old Port where we were to catch a boat to tour some of the Calanques along the French coast. According to Wikipedia a calanque is a narrow, steep-walled inlet that is developed in limestone, dolomite, or other carbonate strata and found along the Mediterranean coast.
According to a plaque by the door this building is the Centre des finances publique, literally meaning Centre of public finance. I tried to find some information on this imposing building but could not find anything.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Diana ace
It looks like a work of art to me, beautifully captured. I love the lamps and doors too.
April 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous doorway.
April 17th, 2025  
Wylie ace
It’s very impressive and sepia works well
April 17th, 2025  
