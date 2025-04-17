WHAT DO YOU THINK?

Third day of our Marseille holiday – 11th, February, 2025.

What do you think of this façade? It is very different from those I have seen during our stay in Southern France. We saw it as we walked down to the Old Port where we were to catch a boat to tour some of the Calanques along the French coast. According to Wikipedia a calanque is a narrow, steep-walled inlet that is developed in limestone, dolomite, or other carbonate strata and found along the Mediterranean coast.

According to a plaque by the door this building is the Centre des finances publique, literally meaning Centre of public finance. I tried to find some information on this imposing building but could not find anything.

