GOOD FRIDAY TODAY

Today is an important day for most humans. He (Jesus) was killed and His death has changed the whole world even for those who do not believe in Him. So I decided to post two shots I took a week or so ago when I went with Christine to visit the Holy shrine and statue of Jesus the Redeemer, considered by many Maltese as a miraculous statue.

Statues of the Lord. Two shots I took with my mobile while we walked around the statues which will today form part of a procession/pageant at L-Isla (also known Senglea). The pictures are not as sharp as I wanted them to be but they have to do for this day. Processions/pageants with statues commemorating the main events of Christs journey to the cross will take place all around Malta and Gozo and thousands of tourists come at this time of the year to watch them pass by in the streets of the towns or villages. Another tradition in Malta is to wait for Saturday night after the Church function celebrating the rising of Christ from the death is to take the first bite on the figolli.

