ÉGLISE SAINT-FERRÉOL LES AUGUSTINS

Back to my third day of our Marseille holiday – 11th, February, 2025.

This church is located as we enter the Old Port of Marseille area. I liked the lighting in the church concentrated on the high alter area of the church.

Some interesting information about the church.

The original building on site was owned by the Knights Templar.[ However, in 1369, it was given to a community of Augustinian hermits who, by 1447 decided to construct a new church building.[1] It was dedicated in 1542, even though the vault was only completed in 1588.

Pope Clement VII (1478–1534) married his niece, Catherine de' Medici (1519–1589), to Henry II of France (1519–1559), in this church on October 28, 1533.

The façade was destroyed in 1801, due to construction work on the street, and it was rebuilt in 1875.

Happy Easter to all my friends who celebrate the day.