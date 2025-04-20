Previous
HE IS RISEN by sangwann
HE IS RISEN

Happy Easter to all my friends on 365.
I had this picture that I took one or two weeks ago as I came out of Valletta at dusk. I have wanted to post it on 365 as the colours in the sky were amazing. Yesterday I decided to play with it for posting on this important date when most of the world is celebrating Easter. So I added this picture of Christ rising to heaven. I hope you all like it.
Now I am off to the kitchen to have a bite or two from my figolla.
Thank you very much for all your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
