FRESH FISH

Back to my third day of our Marseille holiday – 11th, February, 2025.

This fishing boat had just arrived in the port and the fishermen were gathering the fish from the nets. You cannot buy fish fresher than these for sure. There were already some people waiting to buy.

Our first aim of the day was to take a boat tour of the Calanques. According to Wikipedia a calanque is a narrow, steep-walled inlet that is developed in limestone, dolomite, or other carbonate strata and found along the Mediterranean coast. So after a look inside the church I showed two days ago we went straight to book our trip. We didn’t choose the best day for this excursion because we were told that in the afternoon the weather was going to change with high winds and rain were expected. Therefore we opted for an earlier trip which would leave port at around 11.30 am and which would visit half of the number of calanques which are visited in the second excursion which starts at 1.00 or 2.00 p.m. and which may be cancelled because of the weather.

Having booked our trip we had ample time to have a nice walk along the water front.

Many thanks for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.