FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL

From the third day of our Marseille holiday – 11th, February, 2025.

When it was time, we walked to the boat which was to take us around the Marseille coast to see the calanques – I have read somewhere that the whole coast is rated as a world heritage site. We made sure to be the first to board so we could have the best seating to enjoy the views. I went straight up to the open seating area on top of the cabin while Christine, Joe and Mary Grace decided to find a good seat inside the cabin. Eventually it resulted that there was no need for all the hurry to get on board because we were few on this excursion.

From up there I was having a great view of the harbour when I saw gulls fighting while one of them had a fish in its beak. At one time I think, the fish escaped but was caught again. This collage with the four pictures may show some of the action I saw and captured. And this was a good start for the day.

A sad day, yesterday for all the world. Pope Francis left this world to meet The Lord after weeks of health problems. May he rest in peace.

