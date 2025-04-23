MONUMENT AUX HÉROS ET VICTIMES DE LA MER

Meaning: Monument to the Heroes and Victims of the Sea

From the third day of our Marseille holiday – 11th, February, 2025.

This monument overlooks the entrance to the Old Port. I took this shot as the boat taking us to see the calanques was leaving port.

Some information about this amazing monument.

Inaugurated on July 14, 1923, the Monument to the Heroes and Victims of the Sea stands proudly in the garden of the Palais du Pharo, It pays tribute to the sailors lost at sea, symbolizing the deep link between the Phocaean city and its maritime heritage.

This striking work of art depicts three sailors in bronze. One, standing, raises his arm as a sign of crying for help, supporting a weakened companion, while a third sailor, swept away by a wave, lies lifeless. This dramatic composition illustrates the perils faced by sailors and the solidarity that unites them in the face of the dangers of the sea.

I have to say that we, in Malta, sometimes hear of people, mostly tourists who do not recognize the perils of the sea and who find themselves in difficulty while swimming or snorkeling and, though not often, are dead before they can be rescued.

