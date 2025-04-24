GUESS WHAT

From the third day of our Marseille holiday – 11th, February, 2025. Shot taken as we came out of port on our route to see the calanques.



This is the ÎLE D'IF, the most reknown island to be seen when leaving the port of Marseille. The island became internationally famous in the 19th century, when Alexandre Dumas used it as a setting for his novel The Count of Monte Cristo, published to widespread acclaim in 1844.

The Île d'If measures 3 hectares (0.03 km2) and is located 3.5 km (2+1⁄8 mi) west of the Old Port of Marseille. The entire island is heavily fortified; high ramparts with gun platforms surmount the cliffs, which rise steeply from the surrounding ocean. Apart from the fortress, the island is uninhabited. The isolated location and dangerous offshore currents of the Château d'If made it an ideal escape-proof prison, very much like the island of Alcatraz in California in more recent times. Its use as a dumping ground for political and religious detainees soon made it one of the most feared and notorious jails in France. Over 3,500 Huguenots (French Calvinist Christians) were sent to Château d'If, as was Gaston Crémieux, a leader of the Paris Commune, who was shot there in 1871.

