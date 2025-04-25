WHAT A FUN RIDE!

From the third day of our Marseille holiday – 11th, February, 2025.

Having left the shelter of the islands at the entrance to Marseille port the sea started to be much rougher and after a few minutes one of the crew came up and asked me and two or three others to go down to the cabin for security reasons. It was getting lovely up there with the wind blowing into my face and the waves spraying sea surf on top of the cabin. It was a bit tricky going down the ladder with camera in hand and holding to the railings with just one hand. I still had some good time taking pictures of the waves covering most of the windows as the boat drove forward straight through them.

These are four of the many pictures that I took. On the left taken from the roof of the cabin as the boat gathered speed. The three pictures on the right are from inside the cabin with the waves splashing on the windows, sometimes covering the whole sight.

