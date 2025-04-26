Previous
DISAPPOINTED by sangwann
Photo 5183

DISAPPOINTED

From the third day of our Marseille holiday – 11th, February, 2025.
I hate to say this but I was disappointed with the calanques which according to internet means creeks. Maybe because it was Winter but compared to the creeks I saw at Cinque Terre on the west coast of Italy some years ago they seemed a waste of time to have gone to see them. As I already said it might have been different if seen in Summer.
In this (another) collage two of the calanques are at top left and bottom right. The other two pictures are meant to fill the empty spaces and are among the many other pictures I took during our trip.
Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1420% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Not always does our day and views come up to expectations Dione - especially as you visit so many places of interest !
April 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
A beautiful collage Dione, so sorry that you were so disappointed. Always difficult to compare similar scenes.
April 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact