DISAPPOINTED

From the third day of our Marseille holiday – 11th, February, 2025.

I hate to say this but I was disappointed with the calanques which according to internet means creeks. Maybe because it was Winter but compared to the creeks I saw at Cinque Terre on the west coast of Italy some years ago they seemed a waste of time to have gone to see them. As I already said it might have been different if seen in Summer.

In this (another) collage two of the calanques are at top left and bottom right. The other two pictures are meant to fill the empty spaces and are among the many other pictures I took during our trip.

