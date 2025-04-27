UPSIDE DOWN

From the third day of our Marseille holiday – 11th, February, 2025.

Diana-ross:

I said, "Upside down, you're turning me"

You're giving love instinctively

'Round and 'round, you're turning me

Upside down

Boy, you turn me inside out

And 'round and 'round

Upside down



There is this part of the Old Port sheltered from rain and it was fun to see people walking under it all, upside down. I also took a picture of Christine, Mary Grace and Joe upside down - see insert. The weather forecast was perfect when it said that in the early afternoon the weather would change and it would rain. In fact it did not only rain but continued raining for the rest of the day and the only thing we could do was to go to an outlet village and spend most of the rest of the day going round and round. At least we managed to buy a hoodie for Max while we were there.

Many thanks for your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.