PELARGONIUM

Short break before I continue showing pictures from our Marseille holiday.

This pelargonium knows its beginning to Livigno, north of Italy, very close to the Swiss border and an Alpine village.

When we went to Livigno in September, 2023, these beautiful deep red flowers were in planters all over the village. Throughout our stay I was tempted to take a cutting or two. However, it is against the law to import agricultural/floral items without government permits to ensure that no insects or ailments unknown to Malta to arrive in Malta which could harm Maltese products. In the end my temptation overcame me and I got two cuttings and hid them in my luggage and my sister did the same. We got through customs safely and I planted the cuttings immediately we arrived home. One of them died but the other thrived and here it is. Since then I have taken two cuttings from the one that survived and they are doing well though still small. I could have bought them in Malta but for some naughty reason I prefer to have got them this way.

Thank you very much for all your looks and for your comments on yesterday's picture.