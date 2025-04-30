Previous
RAINDROPS KEEP FALLING ON MY HEAD by sangwann
Photo 5187

RAINDROPS KEEP FALLING ON MY HEAD

I heard this succulent plant which my wife has in a pot – and which I dislike - in the backyard cheerfully singing this song. And I said to myself: “Has this ugly plant gone bonkers?” When I told my wife she replied: “don’t you know we had some rain last night?” I replied: “Oh yes, but I didn’t hear the rain, I was asleep. Besides, I wasn’t interested in what you were saying.” We haven’t said a word to each other since then.
Just joking guys.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
I am not a fan of red flowers and do not have any in the garden either. This does look lovely with the droplets and green background though.
April 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
The raindrops hovering on your pretty flower in the sunshine are gorgeous… beautiful to have the song in my head… 🎶
April 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely captured with the raindrops.
April 30th, 2025  
