Previous
TO THE LEFT, TO THE RIGHT by sangwann
Photo 5189

TO THE LEFT, TO THE RIGHT

Back to my album of our Marseille holiday. This is from our fourth day, 12th Febraury, 2025.
Our hotel room was over a street corner where we could easily see both side of the road. Every morning, without fail, the first thing I did when I came out of bed was to get the camera and watch what was going on down the road below and take a couple of shots while having my first coffee of the day.
These are the two I took on the day.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Had a lovely evening yesterday out with the family to celebrate my birthday
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1421% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great shot of these lovely street scenes and buildings. You seem to have had a late morning coffee Dione.
May 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact