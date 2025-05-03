EPITOME OF LUXURY

Back to my album of our Marseille holiday. This is from our fourth day, 12th Febraury, 2025.

Our programme for the day was to spend the day in Marseille. And we started with Le Panier district.

Our first find was this very eyecatching building. It is the InterContinental Dieu Hotel. In an advert I found on internet it is described as the epitome of luxury. In the left bottom corner is brotherinlaw, Joe.

Max did it again and I am so very proud of him. Yesterday he had his school sports event and I went to watch him together with his mum, Denise. It was a very hot Summer day and I was longing for the event to finish as soon as possible even though I had sunblock all over my face and wore a light bucket hat. Max won 4 medals and he broke the school record in the long jump event for youngsters of his age and though not official (yet) even the national record at the same level.

Thank you so much for all your views and for your comments on yesterday's picture..

