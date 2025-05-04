LE PANIER DISTRICT

Back From our fourth day, 12th Febraury, 2025, in Marseille.

Our programme for the day was to spend the day in Marseille. And we started with Le Panier district.

We saw a church steeple and were looking for the church to have a loo inside. When the others saw this steep climb to get up to the church they lost heart and I decided to go myself and if it is worth visiting I would call the others to come. These are two shots I took but the church was nowhere to be found and I returned to where they were waiting for me.

Posting early because I have to pick up Denise and Max to go to the basketball court because Max has an Under 14 league Max. For a change Christine is coming too.

