ABBAYE SAINT-VICTOR

From our fourth day, 12th Febraury, 2025, in Marseille. Our programme for the day was to spend the day in Marseille.

A long walk around the Old Port from Le Panier and we got to the Abbey of Saint Victor. The abbey’s tower has long been a landmark for the people of Marseille and in addition it has breathtaking view of the ‘Vieux-Port’ (Old Port).

The Abbey was founded in the 5th Century and it is thought to have introduced monastery life in Marseille. The relics of Saint-Victor – eponymous martyr of Marseille from the 4th century - are believed to be buried in the abbey in a tomb, around which the place of worship is organised. According to tradition the body of Victor, the Christian martyr, was laid in a quarry on which the Basilica was built. Victor was a Roman soldier who refused to sacrifice to false idols. During the persecution, he was quartered, crushed by a millstone, and his body thrown in the Vieux-Port.

Every year on Candlemas Day, February the 2nd a major pilgrimage takes place in Saint-Victor and a religious procession sets off from the Old Port to the Abbey. The ‘Black Virgin’ in the crypt is then dressed in a green mantel and is presented to the crowd and blessed by the archbishop after which he blesses the city and celebrates mass, He then proceeds to an antique bakery where he blesses the little boat shaped biscuits which represent Marseille

Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.