ABBAYE SAINT-VICTOR (2)

From our fourth day, 12th Febraury, 2025, in Marseille. Our programme for the day was to spend the day in Marseille.

This is the crypt of the abbey as seen from the ground floor level of the church. In the upper picture you can see a lady. We didn’t know we could go down there and I saw the lady when I checked the day’s pictures before going to sleep in our hotel room.

