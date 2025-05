ABBAYE SAINT-VICTOR (3)

From our fourth day, 12th Febraury, 2025, in Marseille. Our programme for the day was to spend the day in Marseille.

Some more shots from the Abbey church. Below the picture on the right there is a marble plaque with the words (in Latin) “Ossa Sanctorum” meaning Sacred Bones.

Thank you for your looks and comments on yewterday's picture.