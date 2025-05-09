HABEMUS PAPAM

Had to interrupt my Marseille holiday pictures to show this.

I was in the garden doing some work when Christine called from the laundry room saying that the white smoke had appeared from the Vatican chimney indicating that a new pope had been selected. At first I said ‘O.K.’ and continued what I was doing. But then I said to myself ‘I must see this important event. So I left everything and went inside to watch what going on on the Italian tv stations (later Christine said they were showing it also on the Maltese tv stations). Then I decided to capturing what was going on on my camera. Finally, I decided to make this collage to show on 365. I’m sure you all have seen this on tv. But I hope you will appreciate my post.

