THE OLD PORT

From our fourth day, 12th Febraury, 2025, in Marseille. Our programme for the day was to spend the day in Marseille.

The old port has finished up as a modern port in my view. This shot was taken from just outside the Abbaye Saint-Victor. To me, thousands of yachts of all sizes have taken over this port and they make a beautiful view of the harbour. The modern port is at la Joliette,to the north of the Old Port . The Joliette infrastructures began to be used in 1847.

