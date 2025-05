HOUSE FRONTS

From our fourth day, 12th Febraury, 2025, in Marseille. Our programme for the day was to spend the day in Marseille.

While strolling around the streets of Marseille, I saw, amongst other beautiful buildings, these two house-front architectures which looked so beautiful and worth sharing. You do not see anything like this in modern as plain as can be buildings.

