MARSEILLE AT NIGHT

From our fourth day, 12th Febraury, 2025, in Marseille. Our programme for the day was to spend the day in Marseille.

We found an Italian restaurant that was to our liking and where we went to eat every night. On this particular day I decided to take the camera with me and take some night shots. I took quite a few pictures but I decided to post only four in one collage. The Old Port area was bustling with activity and it looked just like it was Summer. Remember it was still in the middle of Winter when we were there on holiday.

