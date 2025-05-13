Previous
MARSEILLE AT NIGHT by sangwann
Photo 5200

MARSEILLE AT NIGHT

From our fourth day, 12th Febraury, 2025, in Marseille. Our programme for the day was to spend the day in Marseille.
We found an Italian restaurant that was to our liking and where we went to eat every night. On this particular day I decided to take the camera with me and take some night shots. I took quite a few pictures but I decided to post only four in one collage. The Old Port area was bustling with activity and it looked just like it was Summer. Remember it was still in the middle of Winter when we were there on holiday.
Thank you for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1424% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact