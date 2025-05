DAY'S END

From our fourth day, 12th Febraury, 2025, in Marseille.

Day over and we got into the hotel elevator to get to our fourth floor rooms. While waiting for a few seconds for the elevator to start the way up, I took a quick picture of the four of us, reflected on the mirror on one of the elevator sides. And it came out really well. So here it is.

Than you so much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.