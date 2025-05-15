Previous
MY HERO IN ACTION by sangwann
MY HERO IN ACTION

Short break from my Marseille album pictures for some shots from Max’s school sports day on 2nd May, 2025.
This is a composit of 4 shots of Max on his run at the long jump competition. All shots taken in manual setting and I missed the best scene when he landed on the sand. This was one of the competitions he took part in.
The school has a big number of students, Denise, Max’s mum, and me think there are at least 1000 students. And competitors were divided into teams each having its own colour. Max’s team had red shirts.
More pictures to follow.
Thank you very much for all your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Beverley ace
Wonderful! exciting to see max doing what he loves… I look forward to seeing this event.
May 15th, 2025  
