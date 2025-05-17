MY HERO IN ACTION (3)

Seems to me that many of you have missed this in my yesterday’s composit picture of Max’s second (and final) run in the long jump race.

This is how he landed, face down in the sand. The picture is enlarged several times as he was quite a distance away from where we sat. At first I, and also Denise (my daughter and Max’s mum) were worried for his health but it didn’t seem to have troubled him.

Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav’s on yesterday\s picture

