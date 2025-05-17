Previous
MY HERO IN ACTION (3) by sangwann
Photo 5204

MY HERO IN ACTION (3)

Seems to me that many of you have missed this in my yesterday’s composit picture of Max’s second (and final) run in the long jump race.
This is how he landed, face down in the sand. The picture is enlarged several times as he was quite a distance away from where we sat. At first I, and also Denise (my daughter and Max’s mum) were worried for his health but it didn’t seem to have troubled him.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav’s on yesterday\s picture
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yestrday's picture.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1425% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A blessing that he landed on sand.
May 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact