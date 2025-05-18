AND THE WINNER IS ……..

Left picture shows Max exhalted that he won the long jump school competition. On the right shows Max even prouder that he had broken the school record (and possibly the Maltese record for his age, too). Max rarely shows his emotions and I was very happy to see him looking so proud and happy. This is the second time in a row that he won this medal.

The presentation of medals for the winners was carried out after each event while other events were ongoing.

Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.