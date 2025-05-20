Previous
PULL, PULL, PULL by sangwann
Photo 5207

Two more shots of Max’s team at the next event - the tug of war. Despite their effort, Max and his mates got second place overall and lost a medal. However the team that won had sturdy big guys but Max’s team gave them some hard time before they won.
And that was the last event Denise and I watched. We had to leave early because we had a very important appointment. After we left, Max won two more medals, the most prestigious of them was the 200 meters sprint race. But I was counting the time till we left because the day was very sunny and I couldn’t resist the heat on my head.
20th May 2025

Susan Wakely ace
Fun event.
May 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful photos… great presentation too. Lovely to read max & the teams progress…
May 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful shots, narrative and colours.
May 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shots and presentation !
May 20th, 2025  
