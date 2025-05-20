PULL, PULL, PULL

Two more shots of Max’s team at the next event - the tug of war. Despite their effort, Max and his mates got second place overall and lost a medal. However the team that won had sturdy big guys but Max’s team gave them some hard time before they won.

And that was the last event Denise and I watched. We had to leave early because we had a very important appointment. After we left, Max won two more medals, the most prestigious of them was the 200 meters sprint race. But I was counting the time till we left because the day was very sunny and I couldn’t resist the heat on my head.

Thank you very much for your looks, for the comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.