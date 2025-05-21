MEDALS AND MEDALS

One last picture from Max’s school sports day. Last year he won four medals for coming first. This year it was the same. I saw the medals of this year on a chest of drawers when I went to walk his family’s dog and took a couple of shots of them with my mobile. I have inserted in the left hand corner a picture I took of Max with the medals he won last year’s school sports day. Those who have been following for quite some time may remember it. The horde of medals gets bigger and bigger.

Yesterday I learned that Max formed part of the “U15 Boys Basketball team of his school that took part in the opening ceremony of the Malta School Games 2025. The boys secured an impressive 43–27 victory - achieving 1st Place. And that earned Max another medal.

Thank you very much for all your looks and for your comments on yesterday's picture.