FARMER’S HUT

Another shot from our fifth day, 13th Febraury, 2025, in Marseille taken through the train window as we travelled to Avignon.

The weather looked hazy in the early morning and I liked how this shot came out. The hut was too small to live in so it must be used to keep hand tools or other needs of the farmers.

Thank you very much for the big response on the shot I posted yesterday.