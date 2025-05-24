AVIGNON AT LAST

Shot taken on the fifth day, 13th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday, when we came out of the Avignon train station.

This is one of the entry gates to the city and the road that leads straight to the Papal Palace.



Avignon is a historic town on the Rhone River in Provence. It is a beautifully preserved medieval town surrounded by the original fortified city walls. The part of Avignon that is of most interest to visitors falls inside the fortifications and is called the intra-muros quarter. The fortification walls that surround the city, is now a protected UNESCO heritage site.

