AVIGNON AT LAST by sangwann
Photo 5211

AVIGNON AT LAST

Shot taken on the fifth day, 13th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday, when we came out of the Avignon train station.
This is one of the entry gates to the city and the road that leads straight to the Papal Palace.

Avignon is a historic town on the Rhone River in Provence. It is a beautifully preserved medieval town surrounded by the original fortified city walls. The part of Avignon that is of most interest to visitors falls inside the fortifications and is called the intra-muros quarter. The fortification walls that surround the city, is now a protected UNESCO heritage site.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann

Susan Wakely
So much of interest to see.
May 24th, 2025  
Diana
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene and walls.
May 24th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
I like those gate towers
May 24th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
A great place to explore. Lots going on.
May 24th, 2025  
