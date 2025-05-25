Shot taken on the fifth day, 13th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday, when we came out of the Avignon train station.
The city walls were among the most pleasing I have seen on my travels. They are now a protected UNESCO heritage site and Avignon is also listed as one of the French 'secteur sauvegardé' towns (Conservation area). City walls are one of the things I look for most when I visit an old city.
