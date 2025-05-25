CITY WALLS

Shot taken on the fifth day, 13th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday, when we came out of the Avignon train station.



The city walls were among the most pleasing I have seen on my travels. They are now a protected UNESCO heritage site and Avignon is also listed as one of the French 'secteur sauvegardé' towns (Conservation area). City walls are one of the things I look for most when I visit an old city.

