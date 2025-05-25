Previous
CITY WALLS by sangwann
Photo 5212

CITY WALLS

Shot taken on the fifth day, 13th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday, when we came out of the Avignon train station.

The city walls were among the most pleasing I have seen on my travels. They are now a protected UNESCO heritage site and Avignon is also listed as one of the French 'secteur sauvegardé' towns (Conservation area). City walls are one of the things I look for most when I visit an old city.
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these magnificent old walls, I loved our visit there.
May 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love all those tesselations built into the wall design
May 25th, 2025  
Lesley ace
They are substantial and actually quite wonderful
May 25th, 2025  
