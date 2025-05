IN CASE YOU FORGOT WHERE YOU LANDED

Shot taken on the fifth day, 13th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.



Having gone through the city walls of Avignon we were reminded where we were because the first thing we saw was the name in big letters in front of this beautiful building which is the Administrative building of the locality – you can see it on a board on the entrance gate.

