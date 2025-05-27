Previous
ROMAN REMAINS by sangwann
ROMAN REMAINS

Shot taken on the fifth day, 13th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.

Walking towards the Palace of the Popes we came across this small local museum of Roman remains and artificates found in and around Avignon. Entrance was free but at first we weren’t much interested in going in and have a look inside but then we entered and we enjoyed looking at the various finds which were quite interesting.
In this collage I have included 5 varied pictures of the many that I took.
Than you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav. on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
A beautiful collage filled with these lovely shots. of these amazing works of art. I am looking for the 5th one ;-)
May 27th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Beautiful variety
May 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful history… great collage
May 27th, 2025  
