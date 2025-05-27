ROMAN REMAINS

Shot taken on the fifth day, 13th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.



Walking towards the Palace of the Popes we came across this small local museum of Roman remains and artificates found in and around Avignon. Entrance was free but at first we weren’t much interested in going in and have a look inside but then we entered and we enjoyed looking at the various finds which were quite interesting.

In this collage I have included 5 varied pictures of the many that I took.

